eLearning Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- E-Learning Market size surpassed USD 250 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at over 9.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2027
The latest market research report, titled 'Global eLearning Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global eLearning market research study. The appearance of several new technologies, such as cloud computing and AI coupled with increasing internet penetration across the globe will drive the market growth. Rapid cloud adoption gives flexibility in content storage, sharing, and access to both learners and content providers.
The global eLearning industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global eLearning market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. A detailed synopsis of the eLearning market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics is a key component of the report. Hence, the report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the eLearning market. It further draws attention to the vital business expansion strategies adopted by the leading market contenders to reinforce their global market positions.
Competitive Landscape
The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this eLearning market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.
eLearning Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:
Aptara, Inc., Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Adobe Systems, Inc., Citrix Education, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Cornerstone, Learning Pool, NetDimensions., Oracle Corporation, Apollo Education Group, Cisco Systems and others.
eLearning Market segmentation by Type and Application, can be divided into:
Market by Technology
Online e-learning
LMS
Mobile e-learning
Rapid e-learning
Virtual classroom
Others
Market by Provider
Service
Content
Market by Application
Academic
K-12
Higher education
Vocational training
Corporate
SMBs
Large enterprises
Government
eLearning Market Geographical Analysis:
The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global eLearning market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global eLearning market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global eLearning market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.
Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:
Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
Estimated increase in the consumption rate
Proposed growth of the market share of each region
Geographical contribution to market revenue
Expected growth rate of the regional markets
Key Highlights of the Global eLearning Market Report:
Location Quotients Analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Product Mix Matrix
Supply chain optimization analysis
Patent Analysis
R&D Analysis
Carbon Footprint Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Competitive Analysis
Vendor Management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Technological advancements
TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global eLearning Market
Chapter 1. eLearning MARKET SYNOPSIS
1.1. eLearning Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. eLearning Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027
Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS
3.1. Macro Indicators
Chapter 4. eLearning MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS
4.1. eLearning Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.3. Price Trend Analysis
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers
4.5.2. Power Of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes
4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
Continued....
