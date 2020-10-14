New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The global electric aircraft market is expected to reach USD 937.01 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electrical systems not only offer the capability to reduce CO2 emissions, but are also likely to unlock the potential for more energy-efficient aircraft and brand new architectures. Based on a study, if all domestic air transportation in Norway could be converted to electric power, there is a potential to reduce the emission of 1.2 million tons of CO2 equivalents. Converting to electricity is likely to eliminate emissions of greenhouse gases as well as nitrous oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons, and particulate matter.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1103



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Zunum Aero, Yuneec International, Pipistrel, Bye Aerospace, Digisky, Eviation, Faradair Aerospace Limited, Airbus and XTI Aircraft Company.



The Electric Aircraft industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)



Ultra-light Aircraft

Light Jet



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)



Aircraft battery

Electric Motor

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)



Hybrid Aircraft

All Electric Aircraft



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)



Less than 500kms

500-1000kms

More than 1000kms



Regional Outlook of Electric Aircraft Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Electric Aircraft market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



To Get incredible Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1103



Key considerations of the Electric Aircraft Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Electric Aircraft industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electric-aircraft-market



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



Related Reports –



Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share & Global Industry Demand, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Unmanned Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Overview, By Vertical, By Industry Type, By Application Type, Technology Type, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com