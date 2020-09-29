Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The front and rear wheels of an electric AWD vehicle are powered by an electric motor. The front and rear wheels may or may not be operated by the same motor. Two motors, one for each axle, can be used in vehicle configuration to divide the torque among all four wheels.



Rising demand for superior ride handling and traction control is expected to drive the demand for electric AWD. AWD systems save energy during low load running. Power distribution obtained at the wheels by using two or more motors of the AWD improves efficiency and reduces power loss. Demand for enhanced electric vehicle mileage is expected to drive the demand for electric AWD systems. Tesla Model S utilizes two motors to provide AWD. The rear motor is employed for acceleration, while the front motor is used for cruising. Consequently, it offers enhanced ride experience and an efficient drive.



Rate of adoption of electric vehicles is low, as the technology is at a nascent stage owing to its high price. Adoption of AWD in electric vehicles is estimated to further increase the price of electric vehicles, which in turn is likely to act as a cost barrier. Integration of AWD in electric vehicles is challenging, as the vehicle control unit needs advanced designing.



The global electric AWD market can be segmented based on technology type, vehicle type, and region. In terms of technology type, the electric AWD market can be classified into transmission and hub motor. The transmission type segment holds a prominent share of the electric AWD market, as manufacturers prefer to employ two motors, one on each axle, to obtain the all-wheel drive. The transmission type segment is expected to dominate the electric AWD market during the forecast period, as it provides stable configuration and hence, is widely preferred in passenger vehicles. The hub motor segment is expected to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The hub motor technology utilizes individual motor for each wheel and thus, allows proper distribution of torque to each wheel. The hub motor technology is employed in commercial vehicles; however, it as in the development stage for passenger vehicles. Advancements in technology and reduction in hub motor price are expected to boost the segment in the near future.



Based on vehicle type, the electric AWD market can be split into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to expand at a prominent pace demand during the forecast period owing to increase in sales of passenger electric vehicles.



Based on geography, the electric AWD market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global electric AWD market. China has emerged as a global leader for electric vehicle technology and is expected to maintain its dominance. Consequently, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global electric AWD market during the forecast period.



Key players operating in the electric AWD market are Tesla, Inc., AB Volvo, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., and Dr.-Ing. h. c. F. and Porsche AG.



