Electric arc furnace (EAF) transformers are heating installations used for material melting with the help of heat produced by an arc



Electric arc furnace transformers are of two types: AC EAF transformers and DC EAF transformers

Electric arc furnace transformers are used in industrial processes that are performed at a higher voltage range of up to several MVAs (mega volt amperes)



EAF transformers are employed in various industrial applications such as the smelting process as well as in steel furnaces, ladle furnaces, and ferroalloy furnaces



Rise in Demand for Electric Arc Furnace Transformers in Steel Production Plants



In steel production plants, electric arc furnace transformers are increasingly used in the production of carbon steel and specialty steels



Electric arc furnace transformers are employed to deliver high current over a wide range of voltages. Depending on load handling requirement, these transformers are capable to deliver power rating between 10 MVA and 300 MVA

Advancements in metallurgical technology have significantly changed the operation of electric arc furnaces, as time period of applied heat of 4 to 5 hours with moderate loading have been reduced to 3 to 4 hours with continuous high loading



Owing to these advancements, the lifespan as well as production efficiency of electric arc furnace transformers has increased. As a result of this, the demand for electric arc furnace transformers is rising for use in steel production plants. This factor is expected to drive the global electric arc furnace transformers market during the forecast period.



Increase in Use of Electric Arc Furnace Transformers in Industrial Processes



Electric arc furnace transformers are used in various industries, such as ferrous metal industry and non-ferrous metal industry, as these transformers provide higher current than the conventional transformers

Furthermore, electric arc furnace transformers provide low-voltage variations that suit furnace applications. As a result, electric arc furnace transformers are increasingly used in industrial furnace processes. This is anticipated to fuel the global electric arc furnace transformers market during the forecast period.

DC Electric Arc Furnace Transformers Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities



Based on type, the global electric arc furnace transformers market can be segmented into AC electric arc furnace transformers and DC electric arc furnace transformers.Earlier, AC electric arc furnace transformers were used in various industries for furnace operation. However, fluctuations in high-voltage signals is considered a drawback of AC electric arc furnace transformers

In order to overcome this issue, DC electric arc furnace transformers are used for high-voltage signals, as they have high efficiency and they deliver continuous power supply without fluctuations

Owing to these benefits, popularity of DC electric arc furnace transformers is rising for use in industrial applications. This factor is expected to boost the global electric arc furnace transformers market during the forecast period.