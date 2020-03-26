Electric Bike Market : Latest Development and Industry Trends by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The Global Electric Bike Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period, to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 21.1 billion in 2018.



The major factors driving the growth of the e-bike market are increasing concerns about traffic congestion, rapid urbanization, government initiatives to reduce emission levels, and growth of the bicycle tourism industry.



Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Accell Group N.V (Netherlands), Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China) are the leading players in the e-bike market.



Class-I is the largest segment of the e-bike market



Class-I e-bikes are the most widely used e-bikes across the globe. These e-bikes are equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stops providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 20 mph. These e-bikes can operate on any paved surface. The class-I segment is expected to hold the largest share of the e-bike market as this e-bike category meets the e-bike laws and regulations of most of the countries.



Class-III is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period



The class III e-bike segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This class is popular among youngsters as it offers higher speed than the other two classes i.e class-I and class-II. Also, this e-bike segment is expected to help replace cars with bikes across the globe. Class-III e-bikes, which are also called speed pedal-assisted e-bikes, are equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stops providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 28 mph. Operators of Class-III e-bikes must be 16 years or older and wear a helmet. Class-III e-bikes are prohibited from entering Class-I multi-use bike paths unless specifically authorized by a local ordinance.



Asia Pacific: China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific region by 2025



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest e-bike market by 2025. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. The governments of these developing economies have recognized the growth potential of electric two-wheelers and, hence, have taken several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture electric two-wheelers in their domestic markets. For instance, the Government of India announced financial support and a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME). Under the scheme, there is a subsidy of up to INR 22,000 for electric scooters/e-bikes. Government promotions and schemes have led to an increase in sales of electric two-wheelers over the years. The governments of many countries in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on electric bikes. For instance, China's e-bikes have gained popularity in the European market due to its good quality and technological edge.



