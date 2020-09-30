Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The "Electric Bikes - Market Development Scenario?" Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Electrotherm (India) Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Ather Energy Private Limited, Avon Cycles Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Lohia Auto Private Limited, NDS Eco Motors Private Limited , Okinawa Autotech Private Limited , Tork Motors Private Limited, Tunwal E-Bike India Private Limited.



Electric Bikes Market Development Scenario by Players

Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Electric Bikes Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



India is at an early stage of the 'transition to electric vehicles' phase. An increase in concern over pollution and other environmental issues, and lower operating costs of electric vehicles in comparison to fuel-driven vehicles are the major reasons behind the increased adoption of electric bikes, consequently, boosting market growth. With the government encouraging the adoption of electrified vehicles, the electric bikes market in India is expected to grow further in the coming years. The cost of running electric bikes is about INR 10 for 70 Km, whereas the same distance can be covered by a conventional counterpart at a minimum cost of INR 102.



As of FY 2020, the electric bikes market in India was valued at INR 3.58 Bn, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~52.67% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach INR 29.67 Bn by 2025.



COVID-19 impact analysis:

The nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic has marked a long-term positive impact on the electric bikes market in India. The demand for electric bikes has increased amid the pandemic, owing to the fear of virus transmission through public transport. The growing demand for the electric ones has also been supported by the government's mandatory electrification policy. Moreover, the lockdown has intrigued realisation within people that the use of internal combustion engine vehicles cause 60% more pollution than their electrified counterparts. After the upliftment of the lockdown, adoption of electric bikes as a personal mode of transport surged multifold, and the growth is likely to continue in the long run as well.



To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2836731-electric-bikes-market-3



