An extensive elaboration of the Electric Bikes market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes Electric Bikes player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like Electrotherm (India) Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Ather Energy Private Limited, Avon Cycles Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Lohia Auto Private Limited, NDS Eco Motors Private Limited , Okinawa Autotech Private Limited , Tork Motors Private Limited, Tunwal E-Bike India Private Limited.



India is at an early stage of the 'transition to electric vehicles' phase. An increase in concern over pollution and other environmental issues, and lower operating costs of electric vehicles in comparison to fuel-driven vehicles are the major reasons behind the increased adoption of electric bikes, consequently, boosting market growth. With the government encouraging the adoption of electrified vehicles, the electric bikes market in India is expected to grow further in the coming years. The cost of running electric bikes is about INR 10 for 70 Km, whereas the same distance can be covered by a conventional counterpart at a minimum cost of INR 102.



As of FY 2020, the electric bikes market in India was valued at INR 3.58 Bn, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~52.67% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach INR 29.67 Bn by 2025.



COVID-19 impact analysis:

The nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic has marked a long-term positive impact on the electric bikes market in India. The demand for electric bikes has increased amid the pandemic, owing to the fear of virus transmission through public transport. The growing demand for the electric ones has also been supported by the government's mandatory electrification policy. Moreover, the lockdown has intrigued realisation within people that the use of internal combustion engine vehicles cause 60% more pollution than their electrified counterparts. After the upliftment of the lockdown, adoption of electric bikes as a personal mode of transport surged multifold, and the growth is likely to continue in the long run as well.



