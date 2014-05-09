Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Electric Boat Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Electric Boat Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Electric Boat Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Electric Boat Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Electric Boat Corporation"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Electric Boat Corporation (Electric Boat) designs and constructs attack and ballistic missile submarines. The company primarily provides life-cycle support for submarines, which includes concept formulation, designing, construction, maintenance and modernization, and inactivation and disposal. The company operates as the prime contractor and leading design yard for the US Navy's Virginia-class attack submarines. Apart from Virginia-class, the company's major submarines classes include Seawolf, SSGN, Ohio, Los Angeles, and nuclear submarines. The company has presence in the US, the UK, Australia and Canada. Electric Boat operates a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation and is headquartered in Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Electric Boat Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154165/electric-boat-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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