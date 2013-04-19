Electric Boats, Small Submarines and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles 2013 to 2023 : Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Those making electric vehicles or their components seek to expand their business. To do this, they need to look beyond the oversupplied on-road sector. Marine electric vehicles are interesting as a market that is more profitable and often more open to innovation. However, until now, there has been no report assessing this substantial market sector. No longer. This is the world's first comprehensive report on marine electric vehicles with latest ten year forecasts and important new projects such as submarines that will fly.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166539&type=S



Large military business will be overtaken

The rapidly growing $2.3 billion market for marine electric vehicles is unusually varied. It includes on-water and underwater electric vehicles for inland waterways and the sea. Military electric craft dominate in market value today, despite the fact that IDTechEx excludes electrically propelled ordnance, such as torpedoes, and tethered vehicles from this report. Civil marine electric vehicles will constitute the largest marine electric vehicle market by value.



Often the first to innovate

Certain marine electric craft are ahead of land and air electric vehicles in variously using lithium-ion traction batteries with greatest energy storage, the latest CIGS flexible solar cells (predecessor of multilayer smart skin explained in the text) and in being deployed for years at a time without human intervention. For example, only boats carry up to 150 people on solar power alone. Only seagoing "glider" Autonomous Underwater Vehicles AUVs are deployed for years without human intervention, coming to the surface when necessary to harvest electric power from both waves and sun.



Benchmarking

On the other hand, the report shows where designers of electric marine craft can learn from non-marine vehicles that are ahead in certain other respects. Examples include use of third generation battery technologies in electric aircraft and gas turbine range extenders in leading buses and supercars. Then there is the harvesting of the heat of the conventional engine in a hybrid car to produce electricity - expected soon. There needs to be much more benchmarking of best practice between electric vehicle sectors and the IDTechEx reports on electric vehicles by type - of which the marine report is the latest - assist in this process.



Super yachts, marine robots and volume products

This report covers hybrid and pure electric marine vehicles: it encompasses the extreme variety from a $50 pure electric sea scooter for a scooba diver to many $25 million hybrid super yachts and pure electric $5 million AUVs, tourist submarines etc., some with fuel cells. IDTechEx shows how the most popular seagoing enclosed leisure yachts are going hybrid this year for competitive advantage.



By contrast, IDTechEx observes that it is new laws from Taiwan to Europe that are making electric boats the norm on inland waterways, even for water skiing. Learn how electric robot surface craft gather oil slicks while new electric tugboats outperform traditional ones and have new laws to encourage their adoption. Technology choices, trends and future breakthroughs are fully analysed.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/electric-boats-small-submarines-and-autonomous-underwater-vehicles-auv-2013-2023-report.html



Easy to read summaries

The information is distilled into 19 easy to read tables and 109 figures in this new 181 page report. For example, one table gives 82 manufacturers of marine electric vehicles by country and type of craft and many component suppliers are surveyed. Non military marine forecasting categories are scuba sea scooters, leisure and tourist surface boats, AUVs, personal and tourist submarines, work boats. Military marine EVs are forecasted separately. Market data for these marine electric vehicles are compared with data for all electric vehicles to put the results in context.



Related Reports:



Car rental companies (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-car-rental-market-report-2013-edition-report.html)are the ones which offer cars and vehicles on rent for a few hours to a few weeks, for a fee. These companies generally cater to the requirement of people or travelers who are travelling overseas or out of city or whose vehicle is damaged and repair/ insurance compensation is awaited. Such agencies are normally located around the busy areas of city. Car rental companies usually operate via two segments viz. Rent-a-Car and Fleet Rental. The rent-a-car segment is vulnerable to the fluctuations in world economic and financial condition.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/