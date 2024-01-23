Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Electric Bus & Hybrid Bus Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electric Bus & Hybrid Bus market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (China), VDL Group (Netherlands), AB Volvo (Sweden), NZ Bus Ltd. (New Zealand), Alexander Dennis (United Kingdom), Azure Dynamics Corporation (United States), Kinetic (Australia) and New Flyer Industries (United States).



Scope of the Report of Electric Bus & Hybrid Bus

Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus is defined as the type of buses which is operated by battery and electric charging. The hybrid bus are the bus which is operated by the battery as well as diesel or fuel. The hybrid electric bus are increasing rapidly in developed countries. Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus is boosted by an electric motor and a conventional internal combustion engine that is smaller than usual. To improve efficiency, the battery-powered electric motor allows the combustion engine to operate at peak efficiency. An Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus is one whose propulsion and accessory systems are entirely powered by zero-emissions electricity. On-board batteries, a hydrogen-fuel cell, overhead wires, as in a trolleybus application, or ground-based non-contact conductors can be used as the power source. An Electric Bus and Hybrid Buses one that combines traditional internal combustion engine propulsion with electric propulsion. These buses, also known as hybrid Diesel-electric buses, typically use a Diesel-electric powertrain.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Plug In hybrid, Tribrid Bus, Others), Application (Intra-City, Inter-City, Staff, School, Tarmac), Components (Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack, Battery Management System, Battery Cooling System, EV Connector), Vehicles Type (Light Duty electric, Heavy duty Electric, Hybrid Electric) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2028



Market Trends:

Modern Technology and Rapid Evolution in Bus Industry



Opportunities:

Increases Government Investment in Electrification for Public Transportation



Market Drivers:

Mounting Demand for Zero-Emission and Expanding Mandate for Energy-Efficient Mass Transportation Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



