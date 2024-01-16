New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Electric Car Battery Charger Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electric Car Battery Charger market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Kia Europe (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Volkswagen (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Alfen (Netherlands), Star Charge (China), SemaConnect (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and ClipperCreek Inc.(United States).



Scope of the Report of Electric Car Battery Charger

An electric car battery charger is a device designed to replenish the energy stored in the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs). These chargers are a crucial component of the EV charging infrastructure and come in various types, including home chargers, public charging stations, and fast chargers. Home chargers, often referred to as Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), are installed at residences to facilitate the overnight charging of electric cars. Public charging stations are strategically located in public places, allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles while away from home. Fast chargers are a high-capacity variant that significantly reduces charging time compared to standard chargers. The charger typically connects to the EV through a charging cable and interfaces with the vehicle's onboard charging system. It converts AC (alternating current) from the grid into the DC (direct current) required by the EV battery.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Trickle Charge, AC Charge, DC Charge), Application (Home charging, Public charging stations), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Component (Control unit, Power supply)



Market Drivers:

Rise In Demand For Luxury And Feature Enabled Vehicles

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Carbon Emission From Vehicles



Market Trends:

Increasing Investment in Research and Development Activities Related to Electric Car Battery Charger

Introduction And Popularity Of Electric Vehicles



Opportunities:

Growing Fuel-Efficient Technologies Will Create Opportunities For The Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) And Charging System Market Growth

Surge Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Has Increased Due To Rise In Price Of Petrol And Diesel



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



