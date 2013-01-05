PEP Stations to Install Electric Charge Stations at New Maui Resort

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2013 -- PEP Stations, a leader in electric car charging stations, will be installing charge stations at the new Hyatt Andaz in Wailea on the island of Maui. The resort is set to open in 2013.



Electric cars are becoming more popular, though, finding electric vehicle charging stations that are user friendly can be difficult. Not only are the PEP electric car charging stations user friendly, they are convenient, safe, indestructible, and ADA compliant and are now available at four resorts in Hawaii. The highly visible yellow coiled cords, brushed stainless steel enclosure and the weatherproof 8” LCD touch screen makes for a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing electric car charging station that has become desirable for high end resorts.



In addition to the upcoming installation at the Hyatt Andaz, PEP Stations has installed electric car charging stations in several prominent resorts, such as the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, the Fairmont Kealani Hotel, and the Ritz-Carlton in Kapalua. As suggested by a company spokesperson, “Electric vehicle charging stations are becoming a necessary commodity for commercial buildings, especially resorts and hotels with environmental sustainability goals.” For more information please visit, www.pepstations.com.