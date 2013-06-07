Pepstations.com to Aid Businesses with the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Tax Credit

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- PEP Stations announced today that it will help businesses receive the Federal Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Tax Credit.



“If consumers choose to buy and install a charging station for an electric vehicle before the end of 2013, they may be eligible for the Federal Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Tax Credit,” said Steve Grossman, Director of Sales for PEP Stations.



Grossman explained that a 30% credit capped at $30,000 is also included in Section 30C for business or investment on Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property. “Not only will you improve your bottom line by attracting great customers, you'll save on your taxes, too,” Grossman said.



When it comes to EV (electric vehicle) tax credits for businesses, Grossman pointed out that currently drivers will be looking for businesses that are instrumental in building the charging infrastructure for such vehicles.



“According to recent studies, consumers are ready to spend more time in stores and retailers that offer charging stations and they are willing to travel twice as far to find them,” Grossman said.



PEP Stations’ electric car charging stations are represented by Hubbell Incorporated. This is a respectable global producer of high end electrical products. The company covers residential and non-residential, utility and industrial applications.



PEP Stations are monitored by leading self-service delivery and security systems provider Diebold, Incorporated.



About PEP Stations

Currently operating in the Michigan area, Livonia, PEP (Plug-in Electric Power) Stations came into being following a random request from one of the Metro Detroit area tenants who was in dire need of a reliable spot to charge his Chevy Volt while at work. As a result, reputable designer James Blain, owner of James Blain & Associates, was brought in to put together a station which would both meet the property owner’s needs and also the charging requirements from the tenant. Basically these requirements are the foundation of what is today known as Pep Stations. The charging stations are cost effective, easily noticeable, indestructible and user friendly.