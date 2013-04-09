Electric Car Owners Facing Charger Congestion

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The rapidly increasing number of electric and hybrid cars on the road has begun to create logjams at plug-in sites and has created a nationwide need for more electric vehicle charging stations.



It is currently estimated that there are 75,000 fully electric vehicles in use in America and over 6 million hybrids on the road globally, and their overall market share is growing steadily with no signs of abatement. There are, however, only 10,000 electric car charging stations across the country to accommodate this rising tide. This has led to some congestion at publicly available electric car charging stations, especially in more EV-dense areas like California and Washington. Commercial facilities are hurriedly installing more electric car charging stations to meet the growing demand, and projections show that there could be as many as 50,000 stations nationwide by the end of the year.



PEP Stations is one of the leading EV charging station companies, offering a variety of different products to meet the unique demands of commercial facilities in this growing market. Their mission is to create electric car chargers that are identifiable, indestructible, inexpensive, and user-friendly, while helping to encourage the economically and environmentally sustainable industry of alternative powered automobiles in general.



