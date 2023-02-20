NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- The " Electric Car Rental - Market Development Outlook " Study has been added to AMA Research repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Avis Budget Group Inc. (United States), BlueIndy LLC (United States), Enterprise Holdings Inc. (United States), ER Travel Services Ltd. (United Kingdom), Europcar Mobility Group SA (France), Fleetdrive Management Ltd. (United Kingdom), Green Motion International (United Kingdom), Sixt SE (Germany), The Hertz Corp. (United States), Wattacars (Spain).



Past few decades have observed high growth in Electric Vehicle Sales across the globe, Electric Vehicle Manufacturers are heavily invested in Research & Development in order to deliver Efficient & Sustainable electric cars. This has derived growth potential for Electric Car Rental services. Major players have been successful in Market penetration for Electric Car Rental, despite presence of industry giants some regions remain unexplored. Car rental business has observed an exponential growth in the recent years. The Integration of ordinary car rental with electric cars will not only generate profits but also, serve the environmental challenge.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Economy cars, Luxury cars), Schedule (Pre-Booked, On-Demand), Booking (Application, Website, Walk-in, Call), Distance (Intercity, Long trip)



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Sustainability

Innovation in Automobile Industry



Opportunities:

Growing Penetration of Rental Services



Market Drivers:

Growth in Tourism Industry

Regulations for Environment Friendly Alternatives

Electricity Cheaper than Fuel



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 8th March 2021 – Ola (Leading Car Rental Service Provider) Announced its Plans to Enter Electric Vehicle Segment Named "Ola Electric" by Setting up India's First Electric Scooter Plant.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Car Rental Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Car Rental market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Car Rental Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Electric Car Rental

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Car Rental Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Car Rental market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Electric Car Rental Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



