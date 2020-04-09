Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Electric Clothes Dryer Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Electric Clothes Dryer market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Amana (United States), Bosch (Germany), Electrolux (Sweden), Frigidaire (United States), Haier (China), Kenmore (United States), LG (South Korea), Siemens (Germany), Maytag (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Indesit (Italy)



What is Electric Clothes Dryer?

The global Electric Clothes Dryer market is expected to witness high demand due to undergoing a transformation driven by highly efficient heat pump dryer technology. An electric clothes dryer is a powered household appliance that is used to remove moisture from a load of clothing, bedding and other textiles, usually shortly after they are washed in a washing machine. There are various benefits of electric clothes dryer including the use of smartphones to control appliances and wrinkle reduction technology. The vendors are investing in technology and innovation to come up with a mechanism within electric dryers that implements tumbling after a cycle to prevent clothes from wrinkling.



Market Drivers:

High Demand for Energy Efficient Electric Dryers

Increasing Adoption due to Online Availability



Market Trends:

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing more efficient electric dryers to cater to the enhanced demand for energy-efficient appliances with features such as the speed of drying, along with energy efficiency, and noise emissions. Furthermore, increasing

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



