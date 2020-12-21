Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Electric Commercial Vehicle Market



The proliferation of the industrial sector in emerging countries and the advent of commercial operations in logistics has increased the demand for commercial vehicles. This demand is forecasted to soar over the coming years, attributable to the improving economic status across the world. According to a report by Emergen Research, the global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 339.78 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 34.8%.



Market Drivers



The significant factor stimulating the market growth is the extensive rise in the sales of electric commercial vehicles across the world attributable to the decreasing costs of battery and growing adoption of electric commercial vehicles by the logistics sector. Moreover, the extensive advancements in the EV infrastructure technology, battery management, and enhanced electric vehicle sustainability are adding traction to market growth. The rising initiative by the government to deploy electric vehicles on the highway and the development of fast public charging infrastructure is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the industry.



Key participants include: Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Motor

Electric Vehicle Battery

Hydrogen Fuel Cell



Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BEV

PHEV

FCEV



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bus

Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks)

Electric Pick-up Truck

Electric Van



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC)

Others



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

less than 150 Miles

150-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Last-Mile Delivery

Distribution Service

Field Service

Refuse Service

Long Haul Transportation



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific is forecasted to command the market growth during the forecast years owing to China being the largest market for electric buses in the world. China leads the market growth with the country reporting massive sales of electric commercial vehicles. This has led to an escalating need for fast charging infrastructure to back the rising population of electric commercial vehicles.



