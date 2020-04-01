Electric Engine Market 2020 Splendid Growth with Prominent Players Like GE, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, YASA Limited, ABB, Arc Systems, Brook Crompton, DENSO Corporation

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Innovative and superlative solutions are always in demand by today's businesses to prosper in this rapidly changing marketplace. This Electric Engine market report is advanced and comprehensive which endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the automotive industry. To provide a complete background analysis of the automotive industry, this report includes an evaluation of the parental market. This detailed report takes into account primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. This Electric Engine market report also gives an in-depth overview of product specification, product type, technology, and production analysis.



Global electric engine market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.82% in the forecast to 2026.Increasing demand for superior machine control in automotive industry and rising concern to reduce energy consumption and pollution are the factor for the growth of this market.



Key Points Covered in Electric Engine Market Report:



Global Electric Engine Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Electric Engine Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Electric Engine Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Electric Engine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Electric Engine Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Electric Engine Market Analysis by Application

Global Electric Engine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Electric Engine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis …………..



Recent Industry Developments



In December 2017, Schaeffler announced that they have acquired the remaining 49% of the company compact dynamics. This acquisition is the part of the company's new strategy Mobility for tomorrow and will also help the company to expand their product portfolio. With the new technologies, the company will be able to create more effective products for their customer



In January 2017, Nidec Corporation announced the acquisition of Emerson Electric Co, so that they can expand their commercial and industrial business. The company will be able to combine the technologies of both the company and will create products to meet the need and requirement of the both the customers. This will enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the market



Leading key players which are covered in this report are





- GE,



- Magneti Marelli S.p.A,



- YASA Limited,



- ABB,



- Arc Systems,



- Brook Crompton UK Ltd,



- DENSO Corporation,



- FAULHABER Group,



- Zytek Group Limited,



- Torqeedo GmbH,



- PEEI,



- Oceanvolt,



- Elaphe Ltd.,



- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited,



- BorgWarner Inc.,



- Portescap,



- Lafert SpA,



- Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG,



- Amber Group India.,



- Kisankraft and others





Key Market Segmentation of Electric Engine Market



By Motor Type (Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (DC) Motor, Hermetic Motor),



Output Power (Integral Horsepower Output, Fractional Horsepower Output),



Voltage Range (9V & Below, 10-20V, 21-60V, 60V & Above),



Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment, Aerospace & transportation, Household appliances, Other Commercial Application),



Speed (Low-Speed Electric Motors, Medium-Speed Electric Motors, High-Speed Electric Motors, Ultrahigh-Speed Electric Motors),



Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



How this report will help to boost your business economy globally



This market research report supports to secure economies in the distribution of products and find out the best way of approaching the potential.



This research gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry.



The report forecasts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application



The report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer preferences and their buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios.



