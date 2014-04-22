Electric Express Solutions Expands Options to Help in Emergencies

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Premier locally owned electrical company Electric Express Solutions launched a new initiative to make electrician emergency access the family owned company's top priority. Clients who live in the suburbs of the Upper North Shore, Inner West, Lower North Shore or Northern Beaches of Sydney will now have the assurance that no matter the hour of day or night, or the nature of their electrical emergency, someone from the Electric Express Solutions will immediately respond to their call and will be on their doorstep within two hours of their call. The owner, Steve Hutchings says, homeowners often mistakenly assume electricians keep bankers hours, but such is not the case with Electric Express Solutions. Concern that someone might ignore an emergency electrical situation was the motivating force behind the company's decision to be on-call 24/7.



Company owner Hutchings had this to say. "Our job is to keep our clients electricity up and running. It's true that electrical problems always seem to occur at the most inconvenient times, in the middle of the night, on weekends of holidays. Providing for our clients' needs, comforts and above all, safety, is our company's top concern. We understand the frustration of having the power go off right as you're stepping into the shower, or as you're about to celebrate your daughter's first birthday. We also understand how serious it can be when fuses repeatedly blow, when you smell the scent of melted wiring, when sparks fly, or when you don't have any hot water. Your electrical issues are our problems, and it is our number one goal to respond to our clients' needs as quickly as possible so as to keep the amount of time they are inconvenienced to a bare minimum."



Electric Express Solutions is also highly sought after for non-emergency electrical concerns in the greater Sydney area. Home electrical safety inspections, routine maintenance, non-operational power points, smoke alarm installations, fault finding, fuse box repairs all are part of Electric Express Solution's routine workload. Hutchings discourages homeowners from attempting to save money by doing their own electrical work. "Electricity is dangerous," he stated recently. "Improper cabling or repairs can lead to shorts, electrocution and fires. Hiring a professional electrician is a money saver in the long run in almost every scenario, and the work is guaranteed. People should not take chances where the lives and safety of their home and loved ones are concerned."



About Electric Express

Electric Express Solutions is a Sydney based all-inclusive, family owned electrical company dedicated to meeting the needs of their clients in the greater Sydney area. Someone is always on call at Electric Express Solutions, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.