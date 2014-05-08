Electric Fat Bikes Are Making a Good Grip in the U.S. Market

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The market of fat bike is very large with different alternatives for that large number of high-volume tire fanatics! One will find models for all kinds of terrains and all kinds of riders, but what when it comes to electrically-powered fat tire bikes. This is simply not merely a bike that's fun, but the one for which people are truly getting crazy about! A few bikes that presently provide an electric aid are Surface 604’s Pedego’s trail tracker and Element Electric.



A 6061 Aluminum-Alloy body is utilized by them. This alloy is really a friend to fat bikes fanatics everywhere! The 6061 Aluminum aids in producing an aesthetically-pleasing, tough, and light body. Another comparison is the fact that both electric bike place the motor within the same area and opted to place the battery on the rear stand. An error some bike manufacturers make is putting the motor within the front hub.



A magnificent fat tire bike is created by magnificent specifications. It's not the expensive whistles and bells which make a bike excellent, but instead the standard design, the right elements, along with a concentrate on purpose! At the conclusion, the Component in the Pedego defeats in all these values! The Element Electric will provides riders with six more fuses and gears with varying elements of style to provide one with a light, stronger, more durable, and quicker bike. The Element Electric just costs $2,000 while the Path Trail costs $3,000.



About surface604.com

Surface604 is a company which manufactures fat tire bikes. The corporation was established in Vancouver, British Columbia. They produce distinctive bike frame with broad-traction wheels along with a smooth lithium-ion battery having a taillight (LED) at the end. Their fat bicycles has 4-inch wide wheels, twice the width of numerous mountain-bike wheel treads which provides greater traction and avoid the sinking of wheel into mud or snow.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact

State: British Columbia

Country: Canada

Contact Name: John Dem

Contact Email: pr@surface604.com

Complete Address: 11400 Twigg Place

Zip Code: V6V 3C1

Contact Phone: 18443282453

Website: https://www.surface604.com/