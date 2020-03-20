Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Surprising Growth: Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl Clipper Corporation; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Etc

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl Clipper Corporation; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Procter & Gamble; Panasonic Corporation; Conair Corporation; Andis Company; VEGA; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Havells India Ltd.; FLYCO; Xiaomi; ZED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD.; Happily Unmarried among others.



Global electric hair clipper & trimmer market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.50 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancement of technology resulting in better designing and efficiency.



Drivers and Restraints of the Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market



Benefits associated with these product such as convenient operating resulting in greater adoption

Enhanced safety and skin protection with these products in comparison to razors; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle is another factor boosting this market growth

Prevailing demand for personal care products also acts as a market driver



Market Restraints:



Concerns regarding the lack of operating duration due to the low power output of batteries; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of substitutes in the market is also restricting this market growth



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl Clipper Corporation; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Procter & Gamble; Panasonic Corporation; Conair Corporation; Andis Company; VEGA; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Havells India Ltd.; FLYCO; Xiaomi; ZED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD.; Happily Unmarried among others.



Key Developments in the Market:



In June 2019, Xiaomi announced the availability of their first grooming product for the Indian market with the launch of "Mi Beard Trimmer". The product is available in a single colour variant but is designed to high performance due to its large power, 40-length setting, steel body and waterproof feature. The product is designed to be used as either corded or cordless depending on the preference of the consumer and can also be used when travelling due to the availability of a travel lock



In April 2019, Flipkart announced that they had partnered with Beardo to provide different consumers Beardo's grooming kit and electric trimmer. Beardo's decision to provide their customers with electric grooming products will be helped due to the wide reach and marketing capabilities of Flipkart



Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer MARKET Segmentation:



By Product



Corded

Cordless



By Distribution Channel



Offline

Online



By End-Users



Household

Barbers



By Application



Adults

Kids



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.



To comprehend Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market is analyzed across major global regions.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmerare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Manufacturers



Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



