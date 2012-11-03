New Hand Winches to Hit Market

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2012 -- OZ Lifting Products, LLC has announced that they will be offering a new Hand Winches, which will be available nationwide by the end of the year.



The Hand Winch is OZ Lifting Products’ first winch offering, and will come in both carbon steel and stainless steel varieties. Ideal for both lifting and lowering applications, it will be available in 1000, 1500, and 2000 lb capacity models. Click on the link for more information on electric hoists.



Fresh off the heels of their announcement last month that they would begin distributing their line of Economy Hoists, the Hand Winch further expands OZ Lifting Products’ current selection of Hoists, Clamps, Trolleys, and other lifting products. This also broadens the range of lifting and lowering needs that OZ is able to accommodate. OZ Lifting Products are used in many different industries worldwide, including warehouses, factories, loading docks, and construction sites. The mining industry is also one of the most prevalent consumers of OZ Lifting Products, and OZ was a recent attendee of the MINExpo, sponsored by the National Mining Association.



Customers can see OZ Lifting Products’ full catalog online via their website, www.OZLiftingProducts.com. For further information, please contact one of their customer service representatives by email at sales@ozliftingproducts.com or by calling toll free at (800) 749.1084. Located at 5455 West 6th Street, P.O. Box 845, Winona, MN 55987, OZ Lifting Products has been in business of selling top of the industry quality lifting products for over twenty years. Founded in Australia, all Hand Winches products are rigged in the U.S.A.