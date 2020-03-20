Electric Kettle Market to Set New Growth Cycle : Aroma Housewares Company, Conair Hospitality, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Electric Kettle Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Aroma Housewares Company, Conair Hospitality, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Groupe SEB India, Cuisinart, Breville USA, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chef's Choice by EdgeCraft, Sai Enterprises., IMEX Appliances Ltd., SKYLINE HOME APPLIANCES., Lords Wear Private Limited., KENT RO Systems Ltd., BOSS INDIA, U Like Center, Comforts India, TTK Prestige Ltd., Lazer India Pvt. Ltd., among other domestic and global players.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Kettle Market



Electric kettle market will grow at a growth rate of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Availability of advanced electric kettle in the market is expected to create new opportunity for the market.



Electric kettle is a tea kettle which is specially designed for the purpose of boiling water. They are usually made of material such as glass, plastic, stainless steel and others.



Growing popularity of smart electric kettles is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growth in kitchen appliances industry, increasing application of hot beverages, growing working population and changing consumer preference towards energy saving technologies will also accelerate the electric kettle market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Volatility in the cost of the raw material is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Aroma Housewares Company, Conair Hospitality, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Groupe SEB India, Cuisinart, Breville USA, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chef's Choice by EdgeCraft, Sai Enterprises., IMEX Appliances Ltd., SKYLINE HOME APPLIANCES., Lords Wear Private Limited., KENT RO Systems Ltd., BOSS INDIA, U Like Center, Comforts India, TTK Prestige Ltd., Lazer India Pvt. Ltd., among other domestic and global players.



Global Electric Kettle Market Scope and Market Size



Electric kettle market is segmented on the basis of raw material, application, type, and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



On the basis of raw material, the electric kettle market is segmented into stainless steel, plastic, glass and others.

On the basis of application, the electric kettle market is segmented into residential and commercial.

The type segment of the electric kettle market is divided into see through and opaque.

Distribution channel segment of the electric kettle market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, online stores and others.



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Electric Kettle market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.



To comprehend Electric Kettle market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electric Kettle market is analyzed across major global regions.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Kettleare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Electric Kettle Manufacturers



Electric Kettle Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Electric Kettle Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



