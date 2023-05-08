NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Electric Kick Scooters (E-Scooters) Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Electric Kick Scooters (E-Scooters) Market:-

Xiaomi (China), Segway LLC (Ninebot) (United States), RAZOR USA LLC (United States), WUS TECH (VIET NAM) CO.,LTD (Taiwan), Inboard Technology Inc. (United States), FiiK Skateboards Pty Ltd (Australia), Ofo (China), Mobike (China), SWAGTRON (United States), EcoReco Electric Scooter (United States).



Electric scooters consist of a motor and a battery that are connected together. The battery is charged by plugging it into an electrical power passage. Once it is sufficiently charged, it is used to produce motion power and to push the scooter forward. It can operate continuously for ample periods of time which is one of the reasons electric scooters are a great activity for kids and an innovative mode of transportation for adults. Adult electric scooters are the most common type of scooter but they differ from electric scooters intended for children because they have larger weight capacity, typically around 220 lbs (100 kg), more powerful motors, larger battery, larger deck, and taller stem. Electric scooters intended for kids or teens are typically smaller, lighter, and less expensive than their adult counterparts. They are often made of less durable materials such as plastic, have weak motors, and may even contain low energy density lead acid batteries.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Three-Wheeled, Two-wheeled electric kick scooter, Foldable Electric Scooters, Off-Road Electric Kick Scooter, Fat Tires Electric Kick Scooter), Brake Type (Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes, Foot Brakes, Electric Brakes), End-User (Kids, Adults), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Batteries (Lithium FerroPhosphate (LFP, or LiFePo4), Lithium-Polymer (LiPo)), Nickel-Metal-Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries, Lead (SLA) Batteries, Others)



Opportunities:

Focus on Manufacturing Lightweight Vehicles



Market Trends:

Growing Market for E-scooter in Emerging Countries



Market Drivers:

Growing Environmental Concern over Vehicle Emission

Tax Concession on Eco-friendly Vehicles



Challenges:

Limited Battery Power and lack of Charging Stations

High Cost of Composite Raw Materials Used for E-scooter Manufacturing



