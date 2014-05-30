Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Electric Lamps and Lighting Equipment in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The market grew by a CAGR of 13% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR4.3 billion in 2012. The market growth was mostly fuelled by a growing number of home owners and projects aiming to improve infrastructure. Foreign producers fairly strong positions in the market with imports standing at 40% of market value in 2012. Despite promotion of energy saving, energy-saving lightning equipment is not prevailing among Saudi citizens. The industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, driven by growing demand for electricity and increasing competitiveness of the industry.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Electric Lamps and Lighting Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 315. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Electric Lamps and Lighting Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 315 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Discharge and Ultraviolet Lamps, Filament Lamps, Lighting Fixtures.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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