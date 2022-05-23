Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- Certain directors of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ELMS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ELMS stocks, concerns whether certain Electric Last Mile Solutions directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



