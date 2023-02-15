NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- AMA Research released the latest study on Global Electric Logistics Vehicle Market Growth Outlook 2022-2028 provides an opportunity to better understand details about fundamental restructuring and growth prognosis in Electric Logistics Vehicle Market. This study offers current relevant facts and correlations and elaborates long-term, sustainable strategic and operative suggestions taken up by leading and emerging manufacturers. The sector faces an unprecedented change with regard to the far-reaching effects that it will have on the industry and its users and how it has been factored into the market trajectory and growth cycle of players such as BYD Auto (China), The Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany), SAIC Motor (China), BAIC Group (China), Volvo (Sweden), Nissan (Japan), StreetScooter GmbH (Germany), Groupe Renault (France), Dongfeng Motor Corporation (China), Electric Last Mile (United States), Lordstown Motors (United States), Workhorse (United States), Tata Motors (India).



Scope of the Report of Electric Logistics Vehicle

In recent times, electric vehicles are becoming more popular for various applications as more and more industries are focusing on the reduction of GHG emissions. It is widely adopted in the logistics industry with the aim of to reduce emissions throughout the supply chain and increasing demand for fast & cheap shipping. The high growth of third-party logistics providers due to increasing consumersâ€™ preference towards online shopping and outsourcing of logistics services by the industries will accelerate the market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Light Electric Vehicles, Heavy Electric Vehicles), Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), End User (Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail & E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, Others)



Market Trends:

Emerging Trend of Micro Carrier in Logistics to Overcome traffic Issues



Opportunities:

Declination of Average Length-of-Haul Will Create Significant Opportunities



Market Drivers:

Increasing Investment in the Electric Fleets by the Third-party Logistic Companies

Increasing Government Initiatives Towards the Adoption of EVs to Reduce the GHG Emission



Market Leaders and some development strategies

In October 2021, BYD Auto collaborated with Levo Mobility LLC, a joint venture of Nuvve Holding Corp. to deploy medium and heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles to accelerate and transform the transportation sector. With this deal, BYD will leverage Nuvve's V2G technology and high-powered bidirectional charging stations and accelerate the reduction of harmful CO2 emissions.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Logistics Vehicle Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Logistics Vehicle market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Logistics Vehicle Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Electric Logistics Vehicle

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Logistics Vehicle Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Logistics Vehicle market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Electric Logistics Vehicle Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



