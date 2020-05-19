Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- electric motorcycles & scooters market is anticipated to be pegged at USD 22 billion by 2024. The shifting trend toward green and emission-free resources will generate lucrative opportunities for potential new investors in electric motorcycles & scooters industry. The launch of innovative and advanced vehicles will help new entrants suitably augment their product portfolios over the years ahead. Regional governments have also been standardizing a set of regulatory norms that are expected to help vehicle manufacturers attract more customers.



Low maintenance compared to vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines (IC) in conjunction with smooth operation of these two-wheelers has resulted in increased popularity. Electric motorcycles & scooters market players are focusing on improving the aesthetics and offering sturdy structure to the vehicle. These are vibration free owing to less moving parts in these vehicles resulting in reduced maintenance and servicing.



Proliferating population particularly in the emerging countries have resulted in traffic congestion and increased pollution. Usage of these vehicles in reduce the traffic congestion problem and assist in offering clean air. Stringent regulations across the globe towards reducing the air pollution will induce positive impact on the electric motorcycles & scooters market growth.



Speaking along the same lines, the governments of several countries have been striving to reduce the ever-lasting, hazardous issue of air pollution. In order to reduce the sale of fuel-powered vehicles for an emission-free future, government bodies have been providing subsidies and incentives to electric motorcycles and scooters industry firms. This alone has proved to be a commendably attractive force for renowned car manufacturers to penetrate the expanding electric motorcycles & scooters industry.



SLA battery dominates the electric motorcycles & scooters market share accounting over 85% share in 2017. Low cost, ease in compatibility, and robust structure are among the key factors for segment dominance. However, these are estimated to lose its market share with introduction of lithium-ion and NiMH batteries offering reduced charging time and superior efficiency of the product.



Asia Pacific dominates the electric motorcycles & scooters market volume share owing to strong demand of the product from China, Indonesia, India & Japan. Proliferating population, less price of the product, low maintenance cost and no requirement of license are the key factors for volume dominance in the region.



North America electric motorcycles & scooters industry will witness growth over 16% from 2018 to 2024. The growth can be attributed to new product offering in the region. In May 2015, the European Union initiated project European Green Vehicle related to e-vehicles focusing on improving the public private partnership, reducing economic challenges and reducing carbon emissions.



