Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Electric Motors Market in the US 2014-2018 market report to its offering

A machine which converts electrical energy into usable mechanical energy is termed as an electric motor. Motors are used in various applications like industrial pumps, machine tools, power tools and household appliances. Motors can be classified based on the output power ratings and mode of working. They are widely used in various industries such as the Automotive, HVAC, Industrial Machinery, and Household Appliances.



Analysts forecast the Electric Motors market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.56 percent over the period 2013-2018.



This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of Electric Motors market in the US during the period 2013-2018. To calculate the market size and the vendor share, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of following types of electric motors: AC motors, DC motors and Hermitically-sealed Motors



Electric Motors market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Electric Motors market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



The US



Key Vendors



ABB Ltd.



GE Co.



Regal Beloit Corp.



Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors



AMETEK Inc.



Bodine Electric Co.



Danaher Corp.



DENSO Corp.



Dumore Corp.



Emerson Electric Co.



Groschopp AG



HBD Industries



Johnson Electric



Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd.



Magnetek Inc.



Mamco Corp.



Nidec Corp.



WEG SA



Market Driver



Increasing Demand across Industries.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Market Challenge



Need to manufacture Customised Electric Motors.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Market Trend



Increasing Development of Technically-advance Electric Motors.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155093/electric-motors-market-in-the-us-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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