Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Electric Motors Market in US 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.A machine which converts electrical energy into usable mechanical energy is termed as an electric motor. Motors are used in various applications like industrial pumps, machine tools, power tools and household appliances. Motors can be classified based on the output power ratings and mode of working. They are widely used in various industries such as the Automotive, HVAC, Industrial Machinery, and Household Appliances.



Analysts forecast the Electric Motors market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.56 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of Electric Motors market in the US during the period 2013-2018. To calculate the market size and the vendor share, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of following types of electric motors: AC motors, DC motors and Hermitically-sealed Motors



Electric Motors market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Electric Motors market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

-The US



Key Vendors

- ABB Ltd.

- GE Co.

- Regal Beloit Corp.

- Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors

- AMETEK Inc.

- Bodine Electric Co.

- Danaher Corp.

- DENSO Corp.

- Dumore Corp.

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Groschopp AG

- HBD Industries

- Johnson Electric

- Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd.

- Magnetek Inc.

- Mamco Corp.

- Nidec Corp.

- WEG SA



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Market Driver

- Increasing Demand across Industries.



Market Challenge

- Need to manufacture Customised Electric Motors.



Market Trend

- Increasing Development of Technically-advance Electric Motors.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?