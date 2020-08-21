Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Electric Oral Care Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Electric Oral Care Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Electric Oral Care. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Colgate Palmolive (United States), ToiletTree Products, Inc. (United States), The Procter & Gamble (United States), Water Pik (United States), Panasonic Corporation (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Omron Healthcare (United States), Arm & Hammer (United States), Conair Corporation (United States) and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (United States)

The increasing geriatric population is seen to be more prone to a number of oral diseases & rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene is leading to a shift from traditional products to innovative Appliances, Formulations, and Implements are some of the factors driving the Global Electrical Oral Care Products. Electric oral care products are used to maintain oral Hygiene. Most of the products use a battery to store electricity and possess advanced functionality as compared to their traditional counterparts. According to AMA, the Global Electric Oral Care market is expected to see growth rate of 8.21% and may see market size of USD76777.29 Million by 2024.

Market Drivers

- Product offerings Based on Requirements & High spendings on Dental Care

Market Trend

- Growing Healthcare Expenditure related to Oral and Dental Care

Restraints

- Stringent Regulatory Policies & Lack of Awareness about Oral Hygiene

Opportunities

- Innovations like Vibrating Brush Heads, Oscillating Electric Toothbrushes Related to Oral Care Products is Providing an Opportunity for the Market

Challenges

- The High Cost of Electrical Oral Care Products as Compare to the Manual ones is a Challenge faced by the Market

The Global Electric Oral Care Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Water Flosser/Oral Irrigators, Air Flosser), Application (Online Stores, Retail Stores), End users (Adults, Children, Geriatric Population), Distribution channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Electric Oral Care Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



