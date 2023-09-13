NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Electric Patrol Car Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Electric Patrol Car market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Tesla, Inc. (United States), Nissan Motor (Japan), BYD (China), BMW (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), Toyota (Japan), Ford (United States), Volvo (Sweden), Daimler (Germany), Hyundai (South Korea), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), Continental (Germany).



An electric patrol car is a type of electric car basically used for patrolling purposes. A patrol car is used in various applications like golf, park, and police patrolling for maintaining the law and order in cities of various countries. Increased use of the electric car by the various government due to low carbon emission has led to significant growth of the global electric patrol car market in the forecast period.



On 27th September 2019, Hyundai Motor Company and Cummins Inc. have announced today that the two global powertrain leaders have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly evaluate opportunities to develop and commercialize electric and fuel cell powertrains.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for Police Patrols in Various Countries

Market Drivers

- Increasing Concerns Over Environmental Pollution

- Favorable Government Policies and Subsidies

Opportunities:

- Use of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV Charging Stations

- EV charging Stations Powered by Renewable Energy

Challenges:

- Stringent Rules for Installation of Charging Stations



Analysis by Application (Park Area, Golf Carts, Airport, Campus, Police Patrols, Factory, Other), Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Car, Fuel Cell Electric Car, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Car, Hybrid Electric Car), Components (Battery Cells & Packs, On-Board Charge, Infotainment, Electric Motor), Power Output (Less than 100 KW, 100-250 KW, Above 250 KW)



The regional analysis of Global Electric Patrol Car Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



In April 2019, Nissan announced that the new Nissan Leaf would go on sale in Indonesia and the Philippines by 2020, underscoring Nissan's commitment to driving electrification in the region.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



