Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market Set for Rapid Growth, to Reach CAGR of over 7.1% by 2030 - Robert Bosch, JTEKT, DENSO

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Electric Power Assisted Steering or EPAS is improved component in the modern vehicles. As the name suggests, the vehicle steering is power-driven that attenuates the driver to steer the vehicle. This technology is gaining popularity among various automobile manufacturers owing to its efficiency in providing additional refined feel that can be controlled by the driver according to requirement. An electric power assisted steering comprises 4 key components; EPS control module that collects data from its components and transfers the required data to the EPS motor, EPS controller for controlling the speed and direction, the reduction gear for inputting the power assistance, and the torque for providing the result.



Major Key Players of the Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, De Amertek Corporation, Nexteer, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd, HYUNDAI MOBIS, SHOWA CORPORATION



Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on "Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/263



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030." According to the report, the global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) market accounted for over US$ 35 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030.



The global EPAS market is driven by several factors, such as the growing automotive industry, increasing research & development activities by major automotive manufacturers, and the advantages of EPAS over the hydraulic steering system. The EPAS system is more efficient when compared with its traditional counterparts. It has no massive hydraulics to bleed and it exerts a lesser mechanical drag on the engine when compared with other steering systems. R&D activities by various automotive manufacturers to develop a sophisticated and robust steering system will propel market growth in the coming years.



Major Types of Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market covered are:

Pinion Type EPAS

Rack Type EPAS

Column Type EPAS



Major Applications of Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market covered are:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/263



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market Size

2.2 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Breakdown Data by End User



Know More About "Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/electric-power-assisted-steering-market/263



In the end, Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, mega trends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com