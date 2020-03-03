Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The Global Electric Power Steering Motor Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Power steering is used to reduce the effort required of the driver to turn the steering wheel. It is suitable for use at high speeds and Optimized noise level and torque ripple of the electric motor. Some of the major benefits of electric power steering motor are highly precise steering assistance, extremely compact size and others. An increasing number of vehicle production across the world, increasing the number of customers from Asia Pacific region and the rising number of people prefer for comfort driving has increased the demand for Electric Power Steering Motor in market.



Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Electric Power Steering Motor market are MITSUBA Corporation (Japan), FZB (India), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), JTEKT Corporation TYO (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), General Ricambi S.P.A. (Italy) and LG Innotek (South Korea)



Type (Pinion Assist Type, Rack Assist Type, Column Assist Type), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle {Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)}), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Electric Motor Type (Brushed DC Motors, Brushless DC Motors), Component (Bearing, Rack And Pinion, Electric Motor, Steering Wheel, Steering Gear, Steering Column), Mechanism (Collapsible, Rigid)

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of automotive vehicle production across the world. For instance, according to chinaembassy.org, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has announced annual sales rose more than 46.15% year on year to 13.64 million units. Output augmented 48.3% to 13.79 million units. Therefore, it will enhance market growth.

Market Trend

- Technology Advancement in Electric Power Steering Motor

Restraints

- Higher Cost of EPS as Compared to Traditional Steering Systems

Opportunities

- Penetration in commercial vehicles and Enabling ADAS features in EPS

Challenges

- Maintaining market against steer-by-wire technology



The Global Electric Power Steering Motor Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



