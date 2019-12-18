Electric Pressure Washer Market to Take a Substantial Plunge in Coming Years by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Electric Pressure Washer market report: Company Analysis, History, and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025" is a new report published by QYR Consulting. According to this report the global Electric Pressure Washer market was valued at US$ 2.95 Bn, in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2025. The market is anticipated to attain a sluggish CAGR of 2.7% over the projected duration of 2019 to 2025. Electric Pressure Washer is a high-pressure mechanical sprayer, which is extensively used for removing dust, mold, mud, dirt from concrete surfaces, vehicles, buildings, and car washing.



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Segmental Analysis

Usage of Electric Pressure Washer in Car Washing To Propel Growth of Application Segment

Based on the product, the market is segmented into medium-duty, light-duty, and heavy-duty. Based on applications, the market is segregated into the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The industrial sector is witnessing high demand for Electric Pressure Washer, particularly in the automobile industry as it is extensively used in car washing, which is expected to propel the growth of the segment.



Regional Analysis

High Level of Spending Power in North America to Propel Growth of the Market

North America is anticipated to witness growth due to the high usage of grill washing, car washing, and patio washing. The consumers in the region have high spending power, which is contributing to the growth of the market. High demand in the Asia-Pacific region particularly in countries such as China and India is due to increasing disposable income and change in lifestyle, which is fuelling the growth of the market. Another reason contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing number of people buying properties.



Key Players

Design Innovations and Product Development Expected to Boost Market Growth

Some of the key players operating in the Electric Pressure Washer market include Nilfisk, Karcher, Stihl, Bosch, Briggs&Stratton, TTI, Clearforce, Shanhai Panda, Clearforce, Makita, Zhejiang Anlu, FNA Group, Himore, Lavorwash, Alkota, EHRLE, Ousen, Zhejiang Xinchan, and Sun Joe. Market players are inclined to incorporate joint ventures and offer new design innovations along with promoting product development.



Market Dynamics

High Awareness among Population of Developed Countries regarding Usage of Electric Pressure Washer to Expand the Market Growth

The market is predicted to witness growth due to increasing demand in the residential and hospitality sector. Due to high awareness regarding the usage of electric powered pressure washer and its effectiveness, the market is projected to grow significantly. Increasing usage in cleaning buildings and car washing is likely to drive the growth of the Electric Pressure Washer market over the next few years. However, concerns regarding caution handling are likely to hamper the growth of the market. Apart from that, the availability of alternative options such as foam-based cleaning and sandblasting is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

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