Electric Rickshaw is also called E-tricycle is an alternative to auto rickshaws. It is available in petrol/diesel/CNG auto-rickshaws. It helps to reduce emission, require low fuel cost, and less human effort compared to pulled rickshaws. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading region for a higher manufacturer for Electric Rickshaw followed by Bangladesh, India, and China for instance. China is the largest manufacturer of electric rickshaws in the world, due to low labor costs, high production rates, and encouraging government policies on foreign trade than import a large number on daily basis However the Its Indian market growth is projected over USD 1 billion by FY2023. The demand for the market is triggering due to increasing awareness for a clean environment as well as the government initiatives to fulfill the efficient energy commitments in the upcoming year.



On December 2021 Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler has launched in Maharashtra



Influencing Market Trend

- Local pollution is nil as there is no direct emission by vehicles.

Market Drivers

- E-rickshaw drivers manage to earn more as compared to conventional rickshaws

Opportunities:

- Rising demand for E-rickshaw from customers is also creating job opportunities

Challenges:

- Solar-powered e-rickshaws may be more expensive



Analysis by Application (Transportation, Passenger), Vehicle Capacity (6 Seater, 4 Seater, Others), Material (Mild Steel, Iron), Type (E-auto, E-rickshaw, Goods carriage, Others), Battery Type (Lithium Battery, Lead Acid)



The regional analysis of Global Electric Rickshaw Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On October 2021 Greaves Electric fully has acquires leading e-rickshaw brand Bestway Agencies



