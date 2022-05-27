Electric Scooter Rentals Market Is Booming Worldwide : Grow Mobility, Nextbike, Cityscoot

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Electric Scooter Rentals market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Helbiz (United States), Lime (United States), Jump (United States), Bird (United States), Grow Mobility (China), nextbike (Germany), Cityscoot (France), Lyft (United States), Bolt (Estonia) and Ola Electric (India)



Electric Scooter rental is the term used to describe the temporary rental of an Electric Scooter. Users pay for motor vehicle rental on an hourly basis, either in advance before using the vehicle or through a subscription. The user can locate the nearest parking space to pick up the car or park the car closest to the destination. Users can access these rental services via mobile apps. Lessees are verified by a two-wheeler rental company by verifying their driver's licence and other national certificates. Renting a bike has become much easier and more convenient since its digitization. Furthermore, users prefer the Electric Scooter rental service because they do not have to worry about maintenance and can easily pick up the Electric Scooter at the nearest dock. The global electric scooter rental market is estimated to increase due to rising demand for micro-mobility services as a method of transportation due to their cost-effectiveness and a focus on the development and availability of sustainable modes of transportation.



In July 2021 Helbiz had announced the launch of E-Scooter Rental Service in Italy. Helbiz teamed up with Telepass to create a fleet of 300 safe and innovative electric scooters in Reggio Emilia's downtown and neighbouring areas. This contributes to Helbiz's ongoing expansion efforts in Italy, with the company now operating in 25 locations. Users can use the Helbiz or TelepassPay mobile apps on iOS and Android to geolocate, rent, and unlock e-scooters with a single tap. In addition, Helbiz has created dedicated parking spots across Reggio Emilia.



- Increasing Demand for Micro Mobility and Emission-Free Vehicles

- Growing Adoption of Electric Scooters for Short Commute

- Increased Use of Smartphones



- High Cost of Rental Services

- Lack of Charging Infrastructure in Developing Nations may hamper Market Growth



- Rising Awareness towards Environment and Cheaper Transportation Mode

- Increasing Investments by Ride-Hauling Companies in Micro-mobility Space

- Stringent Government Regulations on Pollution



by Type (Retro, Standing/Self-Balancing, Folding), Propulsion (Pedal, Electric, Gasoline), Operational Model (Dockless, Station-Based), Service Type (Pay as you go, Subscription-Based)



Global Electric Scooter Rentals market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Electric Scooter Rentals market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Electric Scooter Rentals

- -To showcase the development of the Electric Scooter Rentals market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Electric Scooter Rentals market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Electric Scooter Rentals

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Electric Scooter Rentals market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



