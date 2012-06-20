Fontana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Just in time for the 2012 European Cup, Electric Soccer offers a huge giveaway to help children get more actively involved in soccer. The youth soccer drills used in the unique methodology in the Electric Soccer training system maximizes the potential of young soccer fans interested in pursuing the game more seriously. The drills are fast and easy to understand even for novice youth.



As the European Cup approaches more and more children are growing interested in the world of soccer. Parents all over the world are taking advantage of the free gifts available from Electric Soccer. Anyone can fill out the simple form and receive the 30 days to Basic Ball Mastery Training Plan, the Electric Soccer Youth Training Manual E-book, and a $10.00 coupon for the key to the Electric Soccer method, the Salao Training ball.



The Electric Soccer methodology involves short drills using the Salao Training ball. These quickly repeated, specially designed, drills have been developed to quickly unlock the potential of young players. This system encourages youth to start setting short term goals and completing them rapidly. This use of the patented Electric system teaches the soon to be stars of tomorrow quickly develop soccer skills.



Because these drills are fast and repetitive, youth of all ages can use them to springboard into a lifetime of soccer playing. Good both competitive and exercise oriented players, the Electric System youth soccer drills can improve any players game. European Cup 2012 right around the corner and the he free gifts being offered to anyone who fills out the simple form on the Electric Soccer website are just the first step into a lifetime of soccer skills for the players of tomorrow.