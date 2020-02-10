Electric Steam Press Market Latest Sales Figure Signals More Opportunities Ahead

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- The Electric Steam Press - Market Development Scenario" Study has been added to AMA database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Spectrum Brands, Inc. (United States), BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Germany), Crompton (India), Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India), Anvid Products Inc. (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Orient Electric (India), Hamilton Beach Brands (United States) and Havells (India).



Electric steam press is used to iron the clothes and it offers clean professional results. By using electric steam press the pressing surface is seven times larger than most hand-held irons and reduces the ironing time. It is much better than the alternative of dry cleaning, which uses the harmful chemical perchloroethylene and this is projected the growth of the electric steam press market in the forecast period.



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Disposable Income of Families across the Globe

- Rising Demand Among the Millennials to Look Well-Dressed

Market Trend

- Growing Popularity of Ironing Service on Account of its Affordable Prices

Restraints

- Increasing Threat of Alternative Press Operations such as Electric Iron

Opportunities

- Continuous Product Renovations and Inclusion of Features that Creates Opportunities for Market



Yes, Country level splits can be modified in the study as per objectives. Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

By Type (Automatic, Non-automatic)

Application (Residential, Commercial)



The Electric Steam Press market is expected to make a significant contribution with an estimated market to reach USD XXX million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of yy%.



