Global Major Players in Electric Steel Market are:

Baowu, ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel, Shougang, TISCO, NSSMC, NLMK Group, AK Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Ansteel, Masteel, Posco, Cogent(Tata Steel), Voestalpine, Benxi Steel, APERAM, Nucor, ATI, Stalprodukt S.A., CSC, and other.



Most important types of Electric Steel covered in this report are:

Improved Carbon Structural Steel

Tool Steel

Alloy Steel

Others



Most widely used downstream fields of Electric Steel market covered in this report are:

Industrial

Aerospace and Defence

Municipal Infrastructure

Others



Recent Developments:

-In December 2019, ArcelorMittal announced the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (Astana), an integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer located in Gujarat, India. The company is simultaneously formed a joint venture with Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal called Nippon Steel India Limited, which will own and operate Esil. This acquisition helps the company strengthen its market presence in India.

-In May 2019, POSCO signed an MOU with the Korea Venture Capital Association (KVCA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) to start POSCO Venture Platform. Under the agreement, POSCO invested in projects of R & D and beginners.

-In May 2019, Voestalpine AG opened a high-tech steel research facility in Donawitz, Austria. It extended the company's technology leadership in advanced product solutions in steel.

-In March 2019 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. acquired a 51.3% stake in Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd.



