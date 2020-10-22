Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2020: The electric stove market includes sales of electric stoves that convert electricity to heat and serve as an alternative for gas stoves. Electric stoves contain a thermostat, spiral or coil shaped burners placed on top and heat-producing elements for baking and cooking.



The electric stoves market covered in this report is segmented by product into built in, free-standing. The electric stoves market in this report is segmented by material into metal stove, stone stove, ceramic stove and others. The electric stoves market in this report is segmented by application into residential use, commercial use and industrial use.



The global electric stoves market was worth $2.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% and reach $3.3 billion by 2023



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



Philips, Panasonic, Haier Group, AB Electrolux, Bosch, Broseley Fires, Esse, Faber, Galanz, GE.



inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01151753825/electric-stoves-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-built-in-free-standing-2-by-material-metal-stove-stone-stove-ceramic-stove-others-3-by-application-residential-use-commercial-use-industrial-use-covering-philips-panasonic-haier-group-ab-electrolux-bosch/inquiry?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves. Cooking efficiency of electric stoves is high when compared to gas cooktops as majority of the heat energy through gas cooktops is not transferred while cooking. Electric stoves are designed to consume minimum energy and provide easy temperature control. For instance, with the introduction of energy efficient appliances, the US government is spending 56% less on energy requirements thereby reducing emissions.



Limited compatibility of electric cooktops with cooking vessels is expected to act as a restraint on the market. Electric cooktops are compatible with cooking vessels made of cast iron and steel and are not compatible with those made of aluminum and copper because of their magnetic and electrical properties. Aluminum and copper require much greater frequencies to produce the heat needed to cook food.



Manufacturers of electric stoves are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to changing needs of customers. Some of the features include automatic temperature regulation, automatic shutdown and touchscreen control. For example, the GE JP328SKSS 30 stainless steel electric cooktop has advanced features with removable drip bowls that are attached below the coils for easy cleaning of accumulated spillage and leftovers. The graphics are easy to read and control and cook top is provided with red light indicator that illuminates to indicate cook top is active.



Essential points covered in Global Electric Stoves Market2020 Research are:-



What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Electric Stoves market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Electric Stoves market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Electric Stoves market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electric Stoves market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Electric Stoves market?



Buy Now:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01151753825?mode=su?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Electric Stoves market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Electric Stoves in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Electric Stoves market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Electric Stoves market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Reasons for Buying this Report:



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Electric Stoves.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01151753825/electric-stoves-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-built-in-free-standing-2-by-material-metal-stove-stone-stove-ceramic-stove-others-3-by-application-residential-use-commercial-use-industrial-use-covering-philips-panasonic-haier-group-ab-electrolux-bosch?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Electric Stoves on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Electric Stoves Market and assist manufacturers and Electric Stoves organization to better grasp the development course of Electric Stoves Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact US:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com