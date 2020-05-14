Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Electric Trike Market (Type - Cargo Type, and Leisure Type; Applications - Operational Use, and Personal Use): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.



Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient & Green Vehicles and Technological Advancement



Government policies and electric mobility subsidies are primary growth factors for the electric trike market. The advances in battery technology are estimated to make the electric trike more desirable for the customers. Further, rising demand for energy-efficient and green vehicles and technological advancement are also driving the growth of the market.



Improvements in the battery technology market are fueling the growth of the market. On the other side, non-standard vehicle category licensing is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the development of a high-performance electric trike to attract sports vehicle enthusiasts toward electric trike is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.



Operational Use Segment Holds a Large Market Share



The global electric trike market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cargo type and leisure type. The cargo type segment holds a large market share of the global electric trike market. It is cheaper, good for the environment, and healthier. Based on the application, the sub-markets include operational use and personal use. The operational use segment holds a large market share of the global electric trike market.



Europe Holds the Largest Market Share



Among the regions, Europe holds the largest market share of the global electric trike market followed by North America. The high adoption of these vehicles by the younger generation is driving the growth of the market in the Europe region. The concept of smart cities trending in countries such as China and India are driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region.



