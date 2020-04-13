Electric Truck Market 2019 Analysis, Future Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2030 - Orange EV, Tesla, HINO MOTORS SALES

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- As the name suggests, electric trucks are the electric vehicles that are specially designed to deliver consignments. These vehicles run on batteries and have key applications for more than 10 years. Recently, the electric trucks domain witnessed the launch of lithium-ion batteries that significantly enhanced the range of these vehicles. This allows the electric trucks to cover distance of hundreds of miles, making them suitable for more applications in different industries. With such increasing advancements, the electric trucks are effectively replacing the traditional trucks and an additional benefit of creating no local pollution. The governments from various economies are focusing on implementing these trucks since they considerably improve human health due to no vehicle pollution in urban environment.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Electric Truck Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Electric Truck market is estimated to account forover US$9.2 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Electric Truck Market are:

Orange EV, Tesla, HINO MOTORS SALES U.S.A., GOUPIL, IVECO, Cummins Inc., BYD Motors Inc., Daimler AG, Nikola Corporation, and AB Volvo, among others.



Get sample copy of "Electric Truck Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/144



The electric truck market is anticipated to grow at double-digit CAGR in the coming years.The consistentgrowth of the electric truck market can be attributed to several factors.Advancements in battery technologies & electric powertrain systems andincreasing the electric truck range in single charging are among the major factors that make these trucks more desirable and convenient for logistics and other applications. For instance, advancements in Li-ion batteries enable them to store more power and increase the lifespan as compared to conventional battery technologies.The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and zero-emission trucks for logistics and various other applications are also propelling market growth globally.



The increasing adoption of electric trucks by shipping companies such as USP and Amazon, favorable government policies, and growing environmental concerns, andthe enactment of stringent emission norms on conventional commercial vehicles are the primary factors driving growth ofthe electric truck market during the forecast period. The enactment of Euro-VI emission norms for ICE vehicles is going to increase the manufacturing cost of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)vehicles. The key manufacturers and new entrants are investing heavily in the development of electric trucks to overcome the stringent environmental regulations globally.



Major Types of Electric Truck Market covered are:

Battery Electric Truck

Plug-in Hybrid Truck

Hybrid Truck, and Fuel Cell Electric Truck



Major Applications of Electric Truck Market covered are:

Logistic

Municipal



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Electric Truck consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Truck market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Truck manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Truck with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/144



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Truck Market Size

2.2 Electric Truck Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Truck Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Truck Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Truck Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Truck Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Truck Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Truck Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Truck Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/144



In the end, Electric Truck industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com