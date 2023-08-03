NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Electric Two Wheeler Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Electric Two Wheeler market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Honda Motor Company (Japan), KTM (Austria), Suzuki (Japan), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany), Energica Motor Company (Italy), Yamaha Motors (Japan), Harley-Davidson, Inc. (United States), Govecs Group (Germany), Askoll (Italy), Vmoto Limited (Australia), Piaggio Group (Italy), Terra Motors Corp (Japan), Okinawa Electric Power (Japan).



Electric Two Wheelers are plug-in electric vehicles with two or three wheels. The electricity is stored on board in a rechargeable battery, which drives one or more electric motors. Electric two wheelers with an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery, which produces power for causing or assisting propulsion. Electric two wheelers are a flexible, versatile, eco-friendly, and trendy mode of transport. These two wheelers help tackle traffic congestion, owing to the smaller size of e-bikes, attain higher speed with lesser effort, and health benefits attained with peddling. These factors lead to rise in popularity of electric two wheelers across the globe. The Asia Pacific electric two wheeler market is the fastest growing market due to the government initiatives and growing high-performance E-Motorcycle segment.



The demand for Electric Two Wheeler is increasing with each passing day. The businesses in this industry facing major competition with leading players of the market that includes Honda Motor Company, KTM, Suzuki, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and others. Many international as well as regional providers are also participants in the industry and directly compete with leaders. It has been identified that market leading players are investing heavily in growth strategies such as technological development, resource utilization to enhance their market position. The market leaders such as Honda Motor Company, KTM, Suzuki, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG demonstrate a market-defining vision of how electric two wheeler can help top-line business executives achieve their business objectives. Leaders have the ability to execute against that vision through both products and services. They have demonstrated solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings.



Opportunities:

- Growing Support from Government Bodies of Different Countries is Expected to Create Opportunities for the Market



Influencing Market Trend

- Emergence of Hybrid Electric Two Wheeler

- Rise in Popularity of Ride-sharing System



Market Drivers

- Low Operating and Maintenance Costs of Electric Scooters and Motorcycles is Driving the Market Forward

- Increasing Prices of Petroleum Products is Driving the Electric Two Wheeler Market



Challenges:

- Lack of Availability of Electric Charging Stations in Developing Nations



In January 2022 Hero Electric and Mahindra & Mahindra had announced their strategic partnership to cater the growing demand of EVs in India. As part of the Collaboration Mahindra Group will produce Hero Electric's most popular electric bikes, the Optima and NYX, at their Pitampur plant to cater market demand. The collaborative development efforts will also play a vital role in the development of the platform strategy to assist electrify Peugeot Motorcycles range. In this dynamic, fast-growing global EV market, this is expected to provide significant value to both parties by optimising costs, deadlines, and shared expertise.



Analysis by Type (Scooter, Motorcycle), Application (Individual User, Racing, Long Commute, E-Commerce Delivery, Last Mile Connectivity, Hyperlocal Delivery Model, Ride-Hailing, Others), Power Source (Fuel Cell, Battery Swapping, Hybrid), Range (Km) (30-40 Km, 50-100 Km, 110-200 Km, 200-250 Km), Battery Type (SLA, Lithium Ion Phosphate, Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH), Others)



The regional analysis of Global Electric Two Wheeler Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



