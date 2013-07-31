Electric Utilities Heavily Traded Stocks: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM)



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) opened its shares at the price of $12.45 for the day. Its closing price was $12.38 after losing -0.16% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.76 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.72 million shares. The beta of AES stands at1.43.



The AES Corporation (AES) owns a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses on five continents in 27 countries, with total capacity of approximately 44,200 megawatts and distribution networks.



Will AES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) percentage change plunged -0.94% to close at $20.07 with the total traded volume of 2.66 million shares, less than average volume of 3.40 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.47 - $22.16, while its day lowest price was $20.07 and it hit its day highest price at $20.42.



Calpine Corporation (Calpine) is an independent wholesale power producer in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy CPN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) ended its day with the gain of +0.67% and closed at the price of $28.47 after opening at $28.43. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.04 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.24 million shares.



CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. CMS Energy is the parent holding company of several subsidiaries.



Why Should Investors Buy CMS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.70 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.51 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $20.58 for the day and its closing price was $20.75 after gaining +1.02% for the day.



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (PHI) is a holding company, that, through regulated public utility subsidiaries, is engaged primarily in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity and the distribution and supply of natural gas (Power Delivery).



Will POM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/