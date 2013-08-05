Electric Utilities Stocks to Track: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) opened its shares at the price of $12.66 for the day. Its closing price was $12.66. The company traded with the total volume of 2.72 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.33 million shares. The beta of AES stands at1.42.



The AES Corporation (AES) owns a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses on five continents in 27 countries, with total capacity of approximately 44,200 megawatts and distribution networks.



Can Investors Bet on AES after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) percentage change surged +0.21% to close at $28.52 with the total traded volume of 1.82 million shares, and average volume of 3.31 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.56 - $29.98, while its day lowest price was $28.34 and it hit its day highest price at $29.98.



CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. CMS Energy is the parent holding company of several subsidiaries.



Why Should Investors Buy CMS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG) started its trading session with the price of $9.12 and closed at $9.16 by scoring +1.44%. CIG’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.58 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.61 million shares. The beta of CIG stands at 0.88. Day range of the stock was $9.06 -$9.28.



Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the electricity sector.



Will CIG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) ended its day with the loss of -0.66% and closed at the price of $31.71 after opening at $32.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.45 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 638,017.00 shares.



Portland General Electric Company (PGE) is a vertically integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon.



Has POR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/