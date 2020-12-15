New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the Electric Vehicle Adhesives market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market. The global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market are:



3M, Henkel, Wacker Chemie AG, H.B. Fuller, L&L Products, PPG Industries, Sika AG, Permabond, Ashland, and Jowat SE, among others.



Market Segmentation by Product Type:



Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Acrylic

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:



Pack & Module Bonding

Thermal Interface Bonding

Battery Cell Encapsulation

Others



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



