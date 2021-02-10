Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- An electric vehicle battery is a rechargeable battery that uses chemical energy stored for power and does not need any engine combustion. These batteries are generally rechargeable and are lithium-ion batteries. The recently developed electric vehicle batteries are specifically designed for a high ampere-hour capacity.



Some factors expected to drive demand are increasing public-private partnerships and increasing environmental impacts. By different means of assistance, governments around the world are required to supplement innovations, such as supporting research programs and adequate funding programs. Developing a comprehensive regulatory and policy framework is especially important because government firms must have an investment-friendly climate.



Market Drivers



Several policies that are undertaken to back the installation of charging stations by direct investments and by partnerships of public-private organisations, majorly in urban areas, are expected to fuel the market growth. It is essential to set up multiple charging stations to ensure electric vehicles' capability to commute to a long distance.



Key players in the market include A123 Systems, East Penn Manufacturing Company, LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Ltd., and Duracell, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Battery Market on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, propulsion, and region:



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Sodium-Ion

Others



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing section due to the Chinese government's supportive policies and China's growth as the world's hub for EV batteries.



Regional Landscapes



The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market holder in 2020. Asia Pacific countries like India, China, and South Korea have exhibited a robust demand for electric vehicle batteries in the last decade, coupled with an increasing preference for electric vehicles.



The report objectives are:

o To evaluate Electric Vehicle Battery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

o To present the Global Electric Vehicle Battery development in the different regions of the world.

o To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

o To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.



On the other hand, North America and Europe have experienced a surge in demand for electric vehicle batteries due to increased sales of electric cars in the region. Most of the critical electric vehicle manufacturers have their presence in Germany & the U.S. Therefore, the U.S. and Germany have taken a massive leap in the production and sales of the electric vehicle battery. The continuous advancements in electric cars are increasing competition among major market players to provide superior, efficient, and pocket-friendly solutions. The intensely competitive environment is also a major driving factor fuelling the market growth.



