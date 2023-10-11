Electric Vehicle Battery Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BYD Company Limited (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Tesla (United States), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. (United States), Amperex Technology Limited (China), Envision AESC Group Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)



An electric-vehicle battery, also known as traction batteries, is a battery used to power the electric motors of a battery or hybrid electric vehicle. These batteries are generally rechargeable (secondary) batteries and are especially lithium-ion batteries. The most common battery type in electric vehicles is lithium-ion and lithium-polymer, because of their high energy density compared to vehicle weight.



Market Drivers

- Launch of New Electric Vehicle Plug-in Models by Leading Manufacturers

- Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Due to Demand for Less Emission



Market Trend

- Government Support for Electric Vehicles to Create Environment-Friendly Decisions



Opportunities

- Huge Market for Electric Autonomous Vehicle

- Development of BAAS (Battery as A Service) Market



Challenges

- Lack of Charging Infrastructure and Low Material Supply of Raw Material



The Electric Vehicle Battery market study is being classified by Type (Lead acid batteries, Nickel metal hydride batteries, Zebra batteries, Lithium ion batteries), Application (BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle), PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)), Assembling Method (Wire Bonded, Laser Welded), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect)



