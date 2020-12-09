New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- Reports and Data's latest report, titled 'Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2020-2027). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market on the Basis of Grade, Distribution Channel, Application:



Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Charging Point Operator (CPO)

E-Mobility Service Provider (EMSP)

Charging Hubs



Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)



Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Electric bike

Plug-in hybrid PHEV

EV passenger cars

Heavy delivery vans

Others



Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Public

Private



Geographical Segmentation:

The report is a prototype of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Competitive Terrain:

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market are listed below:

Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, among others.



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.

